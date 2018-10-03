Cruisin’ the Coast under way along Mississippi Gulf

Thousands of classic cars and trucks are on the Mississippi Gulf Coast this week for Cruisin’ the Coast.
Gulf news outlets report that more than 8,000 participants were expected to bring their antique, classic and hot rod cars this year for a festival that started in 1996 with a few hundred cars. They participate at venues along a 30-mile stretch including Bay St. Louis, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Pass Christian, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula.
“Cruisin'” events began Saturday and Gulf Coast businesses and entertainment venues have events set through Sunday — including a chance to register for next year’s events.
Event organizers say Crusin’ the Coast now draws visitors from 40 states, Puerto Rico and foreign countries.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info