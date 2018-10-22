Emmett Till cousin to speak at Delta State

Parker and Till traveled together from Chicago to Mississippi. Parker says he heard Till whistle at a white woman working at a rural Mississippi grocery store and later saw kidnappers take Till from a family home at night.

Till was beaten and shot, and his body was found weighted down with a cotton gin fan in the Tallahatchie River. His mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago so people could see the mutilated corpse.

An all-white jury in Mississippi acquitted two white men in the crime.