Ex-director utility says he will fight part of audit demand

A former director of a city-owned utility says he will fight the Mississippi auditor’s demand that he repay a severance package.

Auditor Shad White says Tuesday that his office is demanding $78,613 from former state Sen. Kenny Wayne Jones, who worked for Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 until January 2018.

The auditor says severance pay to public officials is illegal. A demand letter says Jones used a utility procurement card to buy a TV and another electronic device, and those weren’t found during inventory.

Jones tells The Associated Press that the government utility has the property. He says he believes the severance pay is proper because he resigned.

The auditor is demanding payment of $23,217 from 11 other current or former Canton Municipal Utilities employees for alleged misspending.