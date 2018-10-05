Forrest General’s Hospice receives Best Superior Performer Award

Forrest General’s Hospice recently received the Strategic Healthcare Programs’ (SHP) Best Superior Performer Award, which recognizes the hospital for achieving an overall score that ranked within the top 20 percent in the SHP national Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) Hospice benchmark and above the SHP national average for each CAHPS hospice quality measure in the 2017 calendar year. This annual program acknowledges home health and hospice providers who have proven to provide high quality care to their patients. Pictured are, first row, from left, Elizabeth Guice, Debbie Davis, Melita Miller, director, Becky Pardue, assistant director, Nadia Clark, Meg Paul. Second row: Riccara Keyes, Dorinda Ralston, Jo Ann Thompson, Vanessa Hartfield, Stacey James Paige Pattie, Jennifer Keyes, Freda Martin, Marry Moss, Vicki Delk, Nicole Rayburn, Andrea Butler, Jadee Hall, Sherry Amacker; Third row: Matt Martin, Ken Roberts, Bonny Bounds and Marilyn Laird. (Courtesy of Forrest General Hospice)
