Fredian Leadership award recipient announced

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. announced Aviation Electronics Technician Second Class Petty Officer (AW/SW) Andrew S. Tracy is the recipient of the 2018 Thomas V. Fredian Community Leadership Award. “The Thomas V. Fredian Community Leadership Award honors those military personnel who go above and beyond to become involved in supporting their local community. This award is given each year at the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s Salute to the Military dinner to an enlisted member of the military, in recognition of outstanding community volunteer service and leadership,” said Douglas Maxwell, Salute to the Military volunteer and Fredian Award coordinator. “Their selfless dedication to their country coupled with their extracurricular community volunteerism establishes a standard that far exceeds those expected.”
The 40th Annual Salute to the Military was held on October 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Convention Center. For more information, please contact Programming Coordinator, Ashley Butsch, at 228.604.0014.
