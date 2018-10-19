Governor names 5 to new Mississippi Lottery Corp. board

Bryant announced his choices Friday. Starting the lottery is expected to take months.

Philip Chamblee of Madison directs the Mississippi Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Stores Association and the Mississippi Propane Gas Association.

Gerard Gibert of Ridgeland is CEO of Venture Technologies.

Kimberly LaRosa of Pass Christian is president and CEO of Renaissance Community Loan Fund and a former property finance director for a casino.

Mike McGrevey of Decatur is deputy director of Mississippi Development Authority and former Meridian chief administrative officer.

Cass Pennington of Indianola is a former superintendent of the Indianola and West Tallahatchie school districts and former state College Board trustee.