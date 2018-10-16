Gulf coast mayor backs medical marijuana at petition event

A mayor on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast hosted a weekend event to collect signatures for an effort to legalize medical marijuana.
WLOX-TV reports that Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson hosted Saturday’s gathering at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center to support the petition drive for the Medical Marijuana 2020 campaign.
For a legalization measure to appear on the November ballot, 86,185 registered voters in Mississippi must sign petitions in favor of the initiative.
Dobson has been very open about his support for the legalization of medical marijuana. He says he is not in support of legalizing recreational marijuana.
Disabled veteran Dennis Wellington said he supports the petition because as doctors shy away from prescribing opioids, those with chronic pain need a substitute.
“I am a retired vet, 100 percent disabled,” said Wellington. “The government keeps on saying less and less opioids. I’ve been on the opioids since 1992. And the only other form of relief is the marijuana.”
Grassroots Community HQ is the firm retained to direct the gathering of signatures.
“I’ve dealt with PTSD for years, and I’ve seen so many of my fellow brothers and sisters who have come back from war and had to deal with those same kind of issues,” said Jonathan Brown, CEO of Grassroots Community HQ. “We know already that medical marijuana is a good treatment for those symptoms from nightmares to suicidality to pain and anxiety.”
