Jay Moon receives leadership award

Jay C. Moon, CEcD, FM, HLM, President and CEO, Mississippi Manufacturers Association, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence In Economic Development In Honor of Edward deLuca from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

The honor was presented at an awards ceremony on Monday, October 1, during the IEDC Annual Conference, which was held September 29 – October 3, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Economic Development is given in honor of Edward deLuca in recognition of a lifelong commitment to excellence in economic development.