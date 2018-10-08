Johnson named distinguished alumni

Dr. Linda Johnson of Jackson is the 2018 Indiana University School of Optometry Foley House Distinguished Alumni. The award is the highest honor the school awards to its alumni.
Johnson is a 1978 graduate of IUSO, becoming the first African American woman optometrist in Mississippi. She is the Director of Optometry Services at the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center. Over the course of her career she has received numerous honors and awards, including the National Optometric Association’s Optometrist of the Year, the American Optometric Association’s Optometrist of the Year, and the Mississippi Optometric Association’s (MOA) Dr. James Brownlee Optometrist of the Year. Additionally, she served on the Southern College of Optometry Board of Trustees for eight years and was awarded an honorary degree from the school.
A native of Richland, Johnson is also an active member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church and a past Chairman of the Central Mississippi chapter of the American Red Cross. She is a graduate of Jackson State University and a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Rho Lambda Omega chapter. She is the mother of one son, Dr. James Carson III, a 2013 graduate of Salus University School of Optometry in Philadelphia, PA.
