Last US 72 segment in Mississippi gets 4 lanes

Norther District Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert says the corridor will cut congestion, promote safety, and provide a better connection to the new Interstate 269.
The 4.2-mile (7-kilometer) segment cost $29.4 million. It included adding two new lanes, building an interchange and realigning a connecting road.
Officials warn that workers are still completing paving, drainage work and erosion control, and that temporary lane closures may be necessary.
Mississippi officials will open the final leg of Interstate 269 on Friday in neighboring DeSoto County, completing a beltway around Memphis, Tennessee.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info