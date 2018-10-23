Last US 72 segment in Mississippi gets 4 lanes

Norther District Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert says the corridor will cut congestion, promote safety, and provide a better connection to the new Interstate 269.

The 4.2-mile (7-kilometer) segment cost $29.4 million. It included adding two new lanes, building an interchange and realigning a connecting road.

Officials warn that workers are still completing paving, drainage work and erosion control, and that temporary lane closures may be necessary.

Mississippi officials will open the final leg of Interstate 269 on Friday in neighboring DeSoto County, completing a beltway around Memphis, Tennessee.