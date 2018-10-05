Leadership Jackson County graduates Class of 2018

Leadership Jackson County sponsored by Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau, will graduated it 2018 class on Oct. 11. Graduates include (alphabetically): Byron Keith Allred, Hancock Whitney Bank; Shannon Marie Barlow, Singing River Health System; Jeremy Douglas Bell, Jackson County Emergency Management; Christopher Patrick Brown, Ingalls Shipbuilding; Elizabeth Ann Chapuis, Chevron; Audrey Susan Chennault, First Chemical Corporation; Valerie Rose Damazio, Jackson County Circuit Clerk; Katie Clark Davis, First Federal Savings & Loan; Dr. Melissa M. DeAngelo, Pascagoula-Gautier School District; Valerie Dedeaux, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce; James Michael Douglas, Compton Engineering, Inc.; Frank Allen Duke, Jackson County Fire District; William Hall Everitt, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College; Capt. Kevin William Finn, City of Gautier – Fire Department; Nichole Noel Ford, Merchants & Marine Bank; Nicholas Lanier Gant, Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc.; Shelby Gutherz Geboy, First Federal Savings & Loan; Darcie Jean Graham, USM – Gulf Coast Research Laboratory; April Marie Havens Stennett, City of Gautier; Richard Stephen Hilsabeck, Regions Bank; Rachel Elizabeth Hinkel, Merchants & Marine Bank; Kleon Irving, Ingalls Shipbuilding; Sheila Humphrey Kowalewski, Ingalls Shipbuilding; Mayor Dane Maxwell, City of Pascagoula; Kevin J. Miller, The First – A National Banking Association; Lindsay Jeanine Adkisson Mitchell, Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau; Tamara Susan Moore, Hilton Garden Inn Pascagoula; Christy Marie Myers, Singing River Health System; Destin Patrick O’Brien, Mississippi Power; Sean O’Grady, Chevron; Ronda Jane Powell, Jackson County Board of Supervisors; Billie Elaine Rogers, Charter Bank; Jodi Tate Ryder, Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA; Tommy Aaron Sessum, Chevron; Dale Shirley, Chevron; Christopher Gerard Skrmetti, Chevron; Tom Story, Jackson County Chancery Clerk; Maegan Velasquez, Singing River Health System; Ja’Leasa Nicole Walden, Moss Point School District; Boyd Fatherree West, Pascagoula-Gautier School District; Sheryl Melton Wolfe, Merchants & Marine Bank. (Courtesy of Leadership Jackson County)
