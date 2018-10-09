Lifer joins Renasant Bank as VP

Renasant Bank is announced that Nancy Lifer has joined Renasant as Vice President and Business Development Officer. Lifer will be responsible for developing and expanding business and personal banking relationships and assisting clients with various financial needs in the Starkville area.
Lifer is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, and a graduate of the Rollins College Crummer School of Business with a Masters of Business Administration.
Lifer serves the Starkville community through organizations such as the Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity as Vice President, and the Starkville Rotary Club where she previously served on the board of directors.
She and her husband, Martin, have two children: Grace, a teacher in South Carolina, and Faith, a news reporter in the Starkville area. The Lifers reside in Starkville and attend First Presbyterian Church in Starkville.
