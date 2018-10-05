LUBA named to Business Insurance magazine list

Business Insurance magazine announced today that LUBA Workers’ Comp has been named to its annual “Best Places to Work in Insurance” list. The program selects the country’s best employers in the insurance industry. The list includes agents, brokers, and insurance companies.

LUBA Workers’ Comp is a regional casualty insurance company that provides workers’ compensation coverage across Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Mississippi. “Our motto ‘Genuine Dependability’ is something we live by. It means going the extra mile in everything we do,” said LUBA Founder and CEO, David Bondy. “That starts internally with working as a team, and ultimately translates to superior customer service for our agents and policyholders.”

This year’s report recognizes only 75 companies from across the United States. “Our process is designed to evaluate the heart and culture of a company,” says Business Insurance Publisher Keith Kenner. “Being named to Business Insurance’s list of the ‘Best Places to Work in Insurance’ demonstrates that LUBA Workers’ Comp is a place where employees are dedicated, supported and engaged.”

Best Companies Group, in partnership with Business Insurance, conducts a two-part assessment of each nominee to determine the winners. The process begins with an in-depth employer questionnaire regarding the company’s policies, procedures and benefits. The company’s employees are then asked to privately and confidentially reveal their job satisfaction level via a 50+ question satisfaction survey.

The complete list of winning companies will be unveiled in the November issue of Business Insurance.