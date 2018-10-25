Magazine reports Seraphim shutdown; bigger things in works, solar panel maker says

By JACK WEATHERLY

Pv magazine reported that earlier this month Seraphim Solar Manufacturing USA shut down its PV module factory in Jackson, “leading some to conclude that the company is going out of business.”

However, according to Seraphim USA officials with whom pv magazine spoke, the opposite is happening. The company did indeed stop operations and lay off some employees, but is doing so in preparation for a massive increase in manufacturing capacities.

“Company spokesperson Ryan Irwin told pv magazine that the company is installing new tools to more than triple its manufacturing capacity to 500 MW annually.

Irwin expects manufacturing to resume in December, and for the company to ramp through the first quarter of 2019, according to the magazine.

He did not reveal the impact on employment at the plant.

Seraphim and the city of Jackson jointly announced in July 2015 a $50 million, 250-job project at 3111 Lawson St. in an abandoned warehouse. Production began in February 2016. Employment stood at about 30 a year later.

Seraphim USA finds itself in choppy waters. The company’s CEO left a month and a half ago, and the chief financial officer took a leave due to personal matters, leading to speculation that the U.S. project was falling apart.

Additionally there have been rumors that suppliers had not been paid, which Irwin was not able to fully dispel, noting that there were interruptions in the company’s operations due to management changes.

However, Irwin says that Seraphim USA is coming back with new equipment and better products, the magazine says.

The latest development would make Seraphim the second-largest crystalline silicon manufacturer in the United States and the third-largest overall, at least for a time, according to the magazine.

Seraphim Solar USA Manufacturing is a distinct company from Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System, the Chinese PV module maker, although Jiangsu Seraphim was an initial investor in Seraphim Solar USA.