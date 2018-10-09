MCBL&F Young Professional Steering Committee elects officers

The Madison County Business League & Foundation Young Professional Steering Committee announces the election of officers for 2018-19. Selected were, bottom row, from left, Vice Chairman Haley Claxton, Trustmark; Chairman Grant Montgomery, BancorpSouth; Secretary Austin Stewart, Adams and Reese; and Chris Roberts, BankPlus. Middle row: Deonte Sanders, Pinnacle Trust; Lauren Scheel, MCEDA; Chris Johnson, Renasant Bank; Scott Parenteau, C Spire; Jonathan Werne, St. Dominic; Athena Chapin, Merit Health Madison. Top row: Pate DeMuth, Southern Ag Credit; Corey Hardy, AT&T; Cori Hill, Levi Strauss & Company; Jacob Berard, CenterPoint Energy; Parker Berry, Butler Snow. Not Pictured: Immediate Past Chairman Sarah Beth Wilson, Copeland Cook Taylor & Bush; Bradley Barnes, Adcamp, Inc.; Jamaal Holloway, Nissan; Liz Donovan, Memphis Communications Company; Philanthropy Chairman Krystal Minor, bfac.com; Henry Sockbeson III, Yates Construction Company; Anne Marie Smith, 4 Top Catering; and Tim Brister, Atmos Energy. (Courtesy of MCBL&F)
