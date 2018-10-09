McCluskey director of investigations at Auditor’s Office

State Auditor Shad White announced that Richie McCluskey will replace David Huggins as Director of Investigations at the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor. Huggins resigned from his position shortly after White became State Auditor.

McCluskey joins the Auditor’s office from a long law enforcement career which began in 1988 at the Flowood Police Department. McCluskey advanced from Patrolman to Chief Investigator at that Department before leaving in 2000 to become the Senior Criminal Investigator of the Public Integrity Division at the Office of the Attorney General State of Mississippi.

In the Public Integrity Division, McCluskey conducted statewide public corruption and white-collar crime investigations and provided assistance to district attorneys and local law enforcement departments.

In 2015, McCluskey returned to the Flowood Police Department as Chief of Police. He retired from that position earlier this year. During his career, McCluskey has accumulated over 60 law enforcement qualifications.