Memorial Physician Clinics welcomes Schlosser

Memorial Physician Clinics welcomes Charles E. Schlosser, III, MD, MPH, in the practice of Pain Management and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Dr. Schlosser joins the practice with Samir Tomajian, MD, at 1340 Broad Ave., Suite 450, Gulfport.
Dr. Schlosser graduated cum laude from the Virginia Commonwealth University Richmond, where he also earned his Master of Science in Exercise Physiology. He earned his Master of Public Health from Tulane University School of Public Health in New Orleans. He completed his medical doctorate, residency, and fellowship at Louisiana State University Health Science Center in New Orleans.
Dr. Schlosser is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation and pain medicine. To schedule an appointment, call (228) 867-5006.
