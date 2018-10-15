Mississippi aerospace firm shares in $25.5 billion contract

A Mississippi aerospace company will share a contract worth up to $25.5 billion to provide parts for military vehicles over the next 10 years.
The U.S. Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, announced the contract with Vertex Aerospace and six other companies on Thursday.
Vertex, based in Madison, overhauls and distributes parts for military aircraft and ground vehicles.
Private equity firm American Industrial Partners of New York bought Vertex in July from L3 Technologies for $540 million.
Vertex has more than 1,000 employees in Mississippi. Worldwide, Vertex has 4,200 workers with yearly revenue of $1.42 billion.
