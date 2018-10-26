Mississippi casinos win more in second month of sports bets

State revenue department figures show gamblers lost $177 million statewide in September, up 6 percent from $167 million in September 2017.
Of that amount, $5.5 million was lost on sports wagers, out of $32 million legally bet on sports in Mississippi.
Casino executives and regulators hope sports betting will mean more money lost on other casino games and more gamblers staying in casino hotels and eating in restaurants.
Revenue rose 9 percent at the 12 coastal casinos and 2 percent at the 16 river casinos from a year ago. Statewide, revenues are up 1 percent over the past 12 months.
Numbers exclude Choctaw Indian casinos, which don’t report winnings to the state.
