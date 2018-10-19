Mississippi governor condemns professor’s political tweet

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is condemning a professor’s Twitter post that encouraged people to disrupt senators’ meals the day Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court.
University of Mississippi sociology professor James Thomas tweeted Oct. 6 that people should put their fingers in senators’ salads and, “They don’t deserve your civility.”
Bryant, a Republican, tweeted in response Thursday: “This is troubling and disappointing to see from one of our university professors. There is no place in a civilized society, and particularly on a college campus, for urging individuals to harass anyone.”
Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter said Sunday on Facebook that the faculty member’s post “did not reflect the values articulated by the university, such as respect for the dignity of each individual and civility and fairness.”
“While I passionately support free speech, I condemn statements that encourage acts of aggression,” Vitter wrote.
In days leading to the Kavanaugh confirmation, opponents protested in Washington, some of them yelling at lawmakers.
Thomas on Oct. 6 was responding to MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who tweeted that people should not yell at senators, shout at people in restaurants or “rage about past votes.”
Thomas wrote that he didn’t think many people were doing that. The professor tweeted, as if writing in a senator’s voice: “‘Yes, I plan to take away your healthcare, but that’s no reason to interrupt me while I eat my meal at this restaurant you probably can’t afford….'”
In his next tweet, Thomas wrote: “Don’t just interrupt a Senator’s meal, y’all. Put your whole damn fingers in their salads.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info