Mississippi suburb’s flood won’t qualify as federal disaster

Victims of a flash flood that damaged more than 150 structures in central Mississippi are unlikely to qualify for federal disaster aid.
WLBT-TV reports the Mississippi Emergency Management completed its assessment Monday and found that damage in Pearl from the Sept. 26 flood doesn’t meet the threshold for a federal disaster declaration.
Agency spokesman Greg Flynn reports that 146 homes, 10 businesses and five bridges were damaged in the suburb just east of Jackson.
Dozens of vehicles were also damaged.
The agency reports that there were less than 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain which does not meet FEMA requirements for assistance.
Flynn says MEMA will ask the federal government to provide aid to small businesses.
