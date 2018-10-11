Mississippi timber site removed from EPA Superfund list

A Mississippi timber site the U.S. Environmental Protection Service targeted for cleanup nearly two decades ago has been removed from the agency’s Superfund list.
The Hattiesburg American reports Davis Timber Co. in Lamar County was targeted for cleanup because of groundwater, soil and sediment contamination by the facility. The 30-acre site was just one of 18 sites deleted Wednesday from the agency’s Superfund list.
EPA spokeswoman Molly Block says sites can be removed from the list when they undergo certain tests and pass a five-year review. The EPA says there is no longer any threat to people near the site.
The site’s federally-funded cleanup began in 2011 and ended about a year later. The agency has issued land use restrictions on the site and an area around it.
