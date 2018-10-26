Mitchell to serve on Mississippi Bar Association committee

Butler Snow announced that Benjamin L. Mitchell has been selected to serve a two-year term as a member at large on the executive committee of the intellectual property, entertainment and sports law section of the Mississippi Bar Association.
The section’s purpose is to educate and inform members of the latest developments in a variety of intellectual property areas, including trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights, patents, service marks, computer law and other related issues. The section also provides members the opportunity to exchange ideas, approaches and experiences related to intellectual law.
Mitchell is a member of Butler Snow’s business services group. He concentrates his practice on intellectual property law, franchise law and business and commercial transactions.
Mitchell is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association and the American Bar Association, where he serves on the forum on franchising technology committee. He received his bachelor’s degree from The College of Wooster and his Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University.
