MMA names Andrew Mallinson, Chairman of the Board and Pat Thomasson, Secretary-Treasurer

Andrew Mallinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Multicraft International in Pelahatchie has been named the 2018-2019 Chairman of the Mississippi Manufacturers Association (MMA) Board of Directors. Mallinson has more than 25 years of Multicraft leadership experience and in an ownership position since 1991.

Prior to joining Multicraft in 1987, Mallinson was a management consultant at Ernst & Young in Toronto.

Mallinson is English, Canadian and American and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology and Economics from Loughborough University, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and also a Canadian Certified Public Accountant. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Jackson and have two children.

In addition, Pat Thomasson, CEO of Thomasson Company in Philadelphia was named Secretary-Treasurer of the MMA Board. Thomasson is the first woman elected to the MMA Executive Committee.

Thomasson, a native of Philadelphia, has undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Mississippi in accounting. Upon leaving Ole Miss, she accepted a position with Arthur Anderson in New Orleans. In 1988, she was licensed by the state of Mississippi as a Certified Public Accountant.

In 1989, Thomasson returned to her home state to work as a Senior Securities Analyst for the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office Securities Division. In 1993, she was certified as a fraud examiner.

In 1996, Thomasson returned to Philadelphia, to work in the family business. She currently is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

In addition to Mallinson and Thomasson, members of the 2018-2019 MMA Executive Committee are as follows:

Chairman-Elect: Rusty Berryhill, President, Kevin Charles Furniture, LLC, New Albany.

Vice Chairman: Alan Sudduth, Manager of Mississippi Policies & Government Affairs, Chevron Products Co., Pascagoula.

Immediate Past Chairman: Earl Walker, Senior Director/Site General Manager-Mississippi, Airbus Helicopters, Inc., Columbus.

MMA President & CEO: Jay C. Moon, CEcD, FM, HLM.

The following MMA Board Members have been selected to represent their respective districts:

District 1 (Coahoma, Desoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tate & Tunica Counties): Todd Brown, Olin Corp. – Winchester, Oxford; Kenneth Cammarato, ROCKWOOL, Byhalia; and John Stubbs, Nidec Motor Corp., Southaven.

District 2 (Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo & Union Counties): Alan Hawkins, Hawkeye Industries, Inc., Tupelo; Kirk Lewis, Blue Springs Metals, Blue Springs; Jim Pritchett, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Tupelo; Barry Smith, MTD Products, Tupelo; and Steve White, WestRock Co., Saltillo.

District 3 (Attala, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Lowndes, Monroe, Noxubee, Oktibbeha & Winston Counties): Lex Lemmers, PACCAR, Inc., Columbus; Jason Minga, Tronox, Hamilton; and Charles Thomas III, Shuqualak Lumber Company, Shuqualak.

District 4 (Calhoun, Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery, Tallahatchie, Webster & Yalobusha Counties): Tony Hardin, Varsity Pro, Inc., Calhoun City; Lee Isable, Modine Grenada, LLC, Grenada; and Jane Moss, Viking Range Corp., Greenwood.

District 5 (Bolivar, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington & Yazoo Counties): Ken Lowery, Hunter Engineering Co., Durant.

District 6 (Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Madison, Rankin, Simpson & Warren Counties): Bill Hoge, United Plastic Molders, Inc., Jackson; Paul Jones, Multicraft International, Pelahatchie; Lucas Simmons, Lucky Town Brewing, LLC, Jackson; and Breck Stringer, Eaton Aerospace, Jackson.

District 7 (Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott & Smith Counties): Scott Gipson, Gipson Steel, Inc., Meridian; and Daniel Simoneau, La-Z-Boy South, Newton.

District 8 (Covington, Forrest, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Marion, Perry & Wayne Counties): Jody Norris, C.L. Dews & Sons Foundry & Machinery Co., Hattiesburg; and Lee Thames, Thermo-Kool/Mid-South Industries, Laurel.

District 9 (Adams, Amite, Franklin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Pike, Walthall & Wilkinson Counties): Doug Boykin, Rex Lumber Brookhaven, LLC, Brookhaven; and Taylor Stringer, Stringer Industries, Inc., Tylertown.

District 10 (George, Green, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River & Stone Counties): Leslie Henderson, Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co., Kiln; and Duane Wilson, Chemours, Pass Christian.

At-Large Members: Ray Ables, Tyson Foods, Forest; Nathaniel Beach, GE Aviation, Ellisville; Mike Botkin, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Mississippi, Inc., Blue Springs; Stephen Coleman, Raytheon Co., Space & Airborne Systems, Forest; James Jeter, Entergy Mississippi, Jackson; Brent Koslo, Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., Ecru; Dave Liffrig, North American Coal Corp., Ackerman; Michael Lipski, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula; Kevin Logan, Unipres Southeast USA, Inc., Forest; John Malone, Tennessee Valley Authority, Tupelo; Jason Rice, Nissan North America, Inc., Canton; Sean Suggs, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi, Inc., Blue Springs; Robert Taylor, Taylor Power Systems, Clinton; Billy Thornton, Mississippi Power Co., Gulfport; Trent Tippey, Caterpillar, Inc., Corinth; and Stan Webb, Weyerhaeuser Co., Philadelphia.