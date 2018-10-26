Natalie Guess appointed to CMR

Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Natalie Guess to the state Commission on Marine Resources representing nonprofit environmental organizations.
Guess will serve a four-year term that will end June 30, 2022.
Guess is the executive director of Unmanned Coast and the Enterprise for Innovative Geospatial Solutions under the Magnolia Business Alliance. She is also a health and wellness coach and speaker. Guess sits on the board for the Hancock County Tourism Bureau, serves as an advisory board member for Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast and is a member of the Land Trust for the Mississippi Coastal Plains. She lives in Diamondhead with her husband Eric and son Kai.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info