Official: Stranded dolphins may be related to hurricane

IMMS director Moby Solangi tells The Sun Herald of Biloxi that a stranded pantropical spotted dolphin was brought to the center in critical condition Tuesday night. It was found near Theodore, Alabama. Another type of rare dolphin, a rough-toothed dolphin, was found stranded in Biloxi last week. That dolphin had pneumonia and a large fish hook in its month. It is now in stable condition.
Solangi says Hurricane Michael appears to have affected the pods of the rare dolphins, which live far from the coast in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
