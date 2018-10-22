Officials: Arson caused Mississippi furniture factory fire

Three buildings at American Furniture Co. in Ecru were destroyed in an Oct. 12 fire.
Chief Deputy state Fire Marshal Ricky Davis says investigators found a broken door, plus video of someone entering the building. Investigators conclude someone intentionally set the fire inside the building and are seeking someone for questioning.
A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction.
Davis says investigators are following “hundreds” of leads.
In September, an arson destroyed a warehouse at Washington Furniture in Pontotoc. Investigators tell news outlets they know of no links now between the arsons.
Parts of the American Furniture facility were also destroyed by fire in January. The cause of that fire is unknown.
