Officials say shipyard fire was arson, offer reward for info

Two large buildings burned at a VT Halter Marine site in Moss Point on Sept. 11, causing an estimated $2.5 million in damage.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the reward Thursday. It’s offered jointly by the bureau and the Mississippi state Fire Marshal.
The shipyard hadn’t used the property in about a year. At the time, company officials told local news outlets that vandals and thieves had besieged the property, trying to strip scrap metal and other valuables.
Anyone with information about the fire should call ATF at 1-888-283-3473 (1-888-ATF-FIRE) or the state Fire Marshal at 1-888-648-0877.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info