Origin Bank promotes Kilpatrick

Origin Bank has announced that it has promoted Ryan Kilpatrick to Executive Vice President, Chief Brand and Communications Officer.
Kilpatrick has served the Rustin, La.-based organization since April 2006, most recently as Senior Vice President, Director of Culture Strategies and Governmental Affairs. While at Origin he has been responsible for business development, building a strong corporate culture devoted to employee engagement and community involvement, strengthening relationships with customers and shareholders, and he managed corporate communications and governmental affairs. In his new position, he will continue his work in corporate culture and governmental affairs while overseeing the bank’s brand strategy and corporate communications.
Kilpatrick has a Bachelor of Arts in history from Louisiana Tech University and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
