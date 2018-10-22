Owners of fire-damaged building win approval for new roof

The Natchez Democrat reports that the Natchez Preservation Commission has approved plans for a different roof than the red-tiled one that traditionally topped the Prentiss Club.

The 113-year-old building, built to house a men’s club, was heavily damaged in a Sept. 2 fire.

Owners Fred and Melinda Kent plan to install a roof that will look similar, but will be made of less expensive flat shingles.

Natchez Planning and Zoning Director Riccardo Giani says the new roof is a faster solution that won’t detract from the building’s original appearance. He says the roof will look “relatively the same” as the old one to people on the ground.