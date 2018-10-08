Ramey Agency adds healthcare executive, promotes 3

The Ramey Agency marketing firm recently hired Taylor Neely, who has 10-plus years of marketing experience in the healthcare industry. It also announced the promotions of Jana Brady, Swayze Pentecost and Sam Potesky.
Neely joined Ramey after 10 years at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she served as Director of Marketing for the state’s only academic medical center.
Jana Brady, formerly Senior Account Executive, has been promoted to Account Supervisor. She is based in the New Orleans office.
Pentecost, formerly Senior Account Executive, now serves as Marketing Solutions Manager, with a special focus on digital media.
Potesky, formerly Copywriter who joined the firm in 2015, has been promoted to Senior Copywriter.
