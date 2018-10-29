School district says state will intervene in finances

The Bolivar Commercial reports North Bolivar school district Superintendent Maurice Smith told the school board Monday that the district had produced an audited financial report for the 2015 budget year. However, he says books are in such disarray that the auditor can’t produce an audited statement for the 2016 budget year.
Smith tells school board members the state will appoint a financial adviser, who will have to approve district spending. Such an adviser is an intermediate form of state intervention short of a state takeover.
Smith says he believes an auditor will be able to produce a statement for the 2017 budget year.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info