Seafood R’evolution’s chef Simon Brown named “Culinary Innovator”

Chef Simon Brown, Chef de Cuisine of Seafood R’evolution, was named “Culinary Innovator” this year by Certified Angus Beef® during their convention in Maui, Hawaii Sept. 26-28. A native of Dundee, Scotland, Chef Brown moved to the United States in 2011 and was recruited by Chefs John Folse and Rick Tramonto in 2014. He was named executive sous chef in 2015, then took the helm as Chef de Cuisine of Seafood R’evolution in March 2017.

As a child growing up in Scotland, his grandparents taught him to use every single cut of meat, a lesson remembered as he created his award-winning dish – a braised beef cut that offers guests the flavor and appeal of steak.

Seafood R’evolution, located at 1000 Highland Colony Parkway in Renaissance at Colony Park, is open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For reservations call 601-853-3474 and for more information, visit the restaurant’s website at www.seafoodrevolution.com.