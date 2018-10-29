Small town tries to save Little Red Schoolhouse from rot

The Little Red Schoolhouse in Liberty is a former girls’ school that dates to 1853.
The Enterprise-Journal reports an architect has a plan to fight moisture that is causing the structure to rot.
Sam King with the Amite County Historical Society says the building rests on kiln-dried bricks that are crumbly, with mortar made from crushed oyster shells. Water started seeping into the building when a nearby road was built up.
King says the architect’s plan begins with bracing a sagging column, installing a drain and removing paint and plaster. King says he will ask Liberty to help improve road drainage, and the historical society could raise money for that.
