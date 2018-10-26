Sullivan hits 45-year mark as Hinds CC trustee

Hinds Community College Board of Trustees vice president Dale Sullivan was recognized as the longest serving member of the board with 45 years of continuous service.

But that’s not the only distinction he has had over his long career in education. In 1973, at the age of 27, Sullivan became the youngest-ever trustee when he was elected Copiah County schools superintendent, which automatically made him a member of the Hinds Community College board as well.

Sullivan also has served simultaneously on two community college boards, the other being the Co-Lin Community College board. After he retired as school superintendent, Sullivan was selected to stay on the Hinds Board of Trustees representing Copiah County.

Dr. Clyde Muse became Hinds president in 1978, five years after Sullivan became a trustee.

“He is one of the most faithful board members we’ve got. He now serves as the chairman of the finance committee of the board, which is a major responsibility,” said Muse, noting that Sullivan works closely with Vice President for Business Services Russell Shaw in reviewing claim dockets, architect estimates and other financial information.

“That’s a major role, and it takes a lot of time. He’s got an acute mind for finances,” Muse said. “He’s really just a great resource. He’s dedicated to the college and he’s a firm believer in our mission.”

Sullivan said he has always taken care to keep in mind what he’s there for as a Hinds Community College trustee.

Sullivan said without the proximity of Co-Lin, he may have never gone to college. After graduating from Co- Lin, he received a bachelor’s degree from Delta State University, a master’s degree from Mississippi College and completed doctoral work at the University of Mississippi.

