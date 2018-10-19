US judge extends hold on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban

The Mississippi law bans abortion after 15 weeks. Mississippi’s only abortion clinic sued when Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed it March 19.
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves issued a temporary restraining order March 20 to keep the state from enforcing the law. Reeves has now extended the order multiple times — most recently Thursday, when he extended it until Nov. 26.
The law and the responding lawsuit set up a confrontation sought by abortion opponents, who are hoping federal courts will ultimately prohibit abortions before a fetus is viable. Current federal law does not.
An Iowa law, also challenged in court, bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info