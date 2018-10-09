Whitley named health care social worker of the year

Christy Whitley, LMSW, has been named Health Care Social Worker of the Year for 2018 by the Mississippi Society for Social Work Leadership in Health Care.

Whitley has served as perinatal social worker for North Mississippi Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for 11 years. The 34-bed intensive care nursery treats patients born at the NMMC Women’s Hospital as well as those transferred in from other area hospitals by CareExpress neonatal transport ambulance. Approximately 400 infants are admitted to the NICU annually, and more than one-fourth of them are transported to Tupelo from area hospitals.

Whitley was named as NMMC’s Employee of the Month in 2008 and as March of Dimes Volunteer of the Year in 2012. She currently serves as vice president for the Mississippi Society for Social Work Leadership in Health Care, vice president of Wheeler Parent/Teacher Organization and Union University Field Liaison for students pursuing a master’s degree in social work.

A 1997 graduate of Oxford High School, Whitley received bachelor’s degrees in psychology and physical education from Blue Mountain College in 2001. She earned her master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2007.

She resides in Booneville with her husband, Chris, and daughter, Caitlynn. In Christy’s spare time, she can be found cheering on the Ole Miss Rebels or volunteering at her daughter’s school.