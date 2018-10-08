Will Townes joins Beard+Riser Architects

Beard + Riser Architects recently announced that Will Townes, AIA, LEED AP has joined the firm in its Oxford office as a Project Architect.
A native of Louisville, Ky., Townes graduated from the Louisville Collegiate School, received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree from Washington & Lee University and earned a Master of Architecture degree from Virginia Tech University. A licensed architect in the State of Mississippi and a U.S. Green Building Council LEED Accredited Professional, his experience include 7 years with design-build firms and 14 years with architectural practices, including the past 4 in Oxford. Townes and his wife Catarina, an Assistant Professor of Anthropology and Southern Studies at the University of Mississippi, have two children, William and Emilio.
