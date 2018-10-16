Wise Carter announces expansion of Jackson office

Wise Carter Child & Caraway, P.A. is pleased to announce that Angela Y. Cockerham has joined our Jackson office as Special Counsel as of October 15, 2018.

Angela Y. Cockerham received her J.D. from Loyola University New Orleans School of Law in 2001, her M.A. from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy-Tufts University, and her B.A. in English from Jackson State University. Ms. Cockerham is licensed to practice law in the State of Mississippi and the State of Louisiana. Ms. Cockerham brings to Wise Carter more than seventeen (17) years of experience in the areas of banking, criminal law, business law, common and civil law, oil and gas law, family law, construction defense, and workers’ compensation defense. She served as City Prosecutor for the Town of Summit, MS. She is currently the Board Attorney for the Town of Gloster, MS and the City of McComb, MS. Ms. Cockerham has been a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives since 2005, where she Chairs the Energy Committee and is listed as Mississippi’s Top 50 Elected/Appointed Government Officials. She is an Adjunct Professor for Mississippi College School of Law and was appointed to the State Drug Courts Advisory Committee by the Mississippi Supreme Court.