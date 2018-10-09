Wisor named president of National Association of Bond Lawyers

Dee Wisor

Butler Snow announced Dee P. Wisor has been elected president of the National Association of Bond Lawyers (NABL) for the 2018-2019 year. Wisor’s term began Sept. 26 during the NABL’s annual Bond Attorneys’ Workshop.

“We congratulate Dee on this significant appointment,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. “Dee’s election to this position underscores his talent and hard work in the legal profession and his strong reputation among our peers and colleagues. He will be a valuable leader for the NABL.”

NABL was established in 1979 to promote the integrity of the municipal market through the education of its members in the laws affecting state and municipal bonds. NABL provides its members with a forum for the exchange of ideas as to law and practice, giving its members tools that help them continually improve innovation in the field. NABL also provides commentary and recommendations at the federal, state and local levels on legislation, regulations and rulings affecting bonds, and on occasion submits friend of the court briefs or memoranda in connection with court or administrative proceedings.

Wisor concentrates his practice in public finance and public facilities and public-private partnerships. He represents governmental entities and other transaction participants in public finance transactions and economic development projects.

Wisor was recognized by the Denver Business Journal as its 2005 “Best of the Bar” winner for his work in public finance. He has also been listed in Best Lawyers in America® since 2007 and selected as Best Lawyers®’ 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2019 Public Finance Lawyer of the Year for Denver.

Wisor is a member of the Colorado Bar Association, the Denver Bar Association and the American Bar Association and is a fellow of the American College of Bond Counsel. He received his undergraduate degree from Dickinson College and his Juris Doctor from the University of Denver.