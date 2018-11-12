Ajinomoto Foods to expand in Oakland, Mississippi

Ajinomoto Foods North America, formerly known as Ajinomoto Windsor, makes and markets specialty frozen foods for consumers, commercial restaurants and foodservice operations from nine plants in six states.
The company opened in Mississippi’s Yalobusha County in 2007 and added jobs in 2010, 2013 and 2016. The governor’s office, in a statement Friday, said the latest expansion in Oakland accommodates more freezer space and a 60,000-square-foot warehouse for inventory storage.
Ajinomoto Foods CEO and Executive Vice President Taro Komura says the additions will help meet “ever-increasing demand for our frozen food products across North America.”
Construction on the new facility began in September and is slated for completion in April 2019.
