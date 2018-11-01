Argent Trust, Wealth Services open Oxford office

Argent Trust Co. and its Argent Family Wealth Services have opened a new office in Oxford.

The location at 613 South Lamar Boulevard, a National Historic Landmark building, accommodates a larger staff who provide a wider range of wealth management services.

Family Wealth Services Managing Director Mark Hartnett will lead the expanded team and focus on further growing Argent’s presence in Mississippi. He has more than 20 years of experience in trust management and administration. Harnett founded Family Wealth Practices in Oxford in 2008 and merged his company with Argent in 2014.

Joining Hartnett at the new office are Brooks M. Campany, vice president and director of public relations, recruiting, engagement and culture for Argent Financial Group; and Blair M. Hull, associate of philanthropic services for Argent Institutional Services.

The company also hired Austin McCarty to the position of trust assistant.

