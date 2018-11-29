Baker Donelson adds 5 tax attorneys to Jackson office

Baker Donelson has expanded its tax practice with the addition of five attorneys to its Jackson office. Joining Baker Donelson are C. Ted Sanderson Jr., James A. “Jay” Norris III, Leslie Bounds, William O. “Bill” Brown Jr., and Charles W. “Chuck” Goldberg Jr.

Ted Sanderson joins as a shareholder with a primary focus on federal and state tax controversy and advising clients on planning and transaction matters with complex tax issues. He formerly worked as an attorney with the Internal Revenue Service’s Office of Chief Counsel in Washington, D.C. before returning to private practice in Jackson.

Jay Norris also joins as a shareholder with a focus on tax and corporate matters involving federal and state taxation, tax controversy, business succession planning, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, estate planning, and probate matters. His previous career was as a certified public accountant.

Leslie Bounds joins as of counsel and focuses her practice in the areas of tax exempt organizations, tax controversy and IRS collection matters, forensic accounting projects, and financial document review and analysis. Prior to her legal career, she practiced as a certified public accountant for 14 years.

Bill Brown joins as of counsel and represents closely-held businesses and business owners in business formation, organization, capital formation, financing, mergers and acquisitions, state and federal tax planning and tax controversies. Brown is a Fellow in the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and has also attained the professional designations as a certified public accountant and a certified financial planner.

Chuck Goldberg also joins as of counsel and represents individual and business clients in matters involving federal and state taxation, estate planning and trusts, tax controversy, and probate matters. Goldberg is also a certified public accountant.