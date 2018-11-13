BankPlus hires Weems

BankPlus recently hired Ross Weems as First Vice President in the bank’s Private Client Group. He has been in the banking industry for over 8 years. Weems will be responsible for cultivating personal and business banking relationships and assisting clients with their various financial needs.
A native of West Point, Weems holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Mississippi State University, both in business administration. He is also a graduate of the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending.
Weems has served his community through organizations such as Leadership Greater Jackson; the Phoenix Club of Jackson, currently serving as president; the Mississippi Children’s Museum Partners Board of Directors, previously serving as Neon Night Co-Chairman; the American Cancer Society’s Best Dressed Jackson; Youth Villages of Mississippi Event Committee; Greater Jackson Chamber Ambassadors; Team JXN; the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi; the Mississippi Food Network; and the Mississippi Young Bankers.
Weems resides in Jackson and attends Fondren Church.
