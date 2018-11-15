Bryant names new district attorney to replace incoming judge

Once Lawrence becomes judge, McIlraith will become district attorney for Jackson, George and Greene counties.

McIlraith has been an assistant district attorney in the district since 2006, most recently prosecuting child abuse cases.

Before becoming a prosecutor, the Ocean Springs resident was in private practice from 2004 to 2006.

McIlraith was the president of the Mississippi Prosecutors Association from 2015 to 2016. She also created a foundation after her daughter died from a rare form of childhood cancer.