Burke elected to the French Camp Academy Board of Trustees

P. Sharkey Burke, a co-founder and member of Anderson, Crawley and Burke, PLLC, was elected to the French Camp Academy Board of Trustees.

Burke has represented defendants in civil litigation in state and federal courts on behalf of insurers, insureds, and self-insured corporations in a variety of litigation.

Burke completed his preparatory education at Millsaps College and his legal education at Mississippi College School of Law. He is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association, Madison County Bar Association, Defense Research Institute, and the Bar Association for the Fifth Federal Circuit.