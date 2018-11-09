Butler Snow ranked by Thomson Reuters Top Legal Counsel Review

Butler Snow announced that the firm has been ranked as a top 10 underwriter’s counsel firm nationally by the Thomson Reuters US Municipals Review for the first nine months of 2018. The firm ranked 10th in the category.

Thomson Reuters ranks firms quarterly in a variety of self-reported statistics. The rankings signify how active firms are in the public finance space and provide a listing of the busiest public finance firms in the country. Butler Snow’s ranking indicates significant growth for the firm, having been ranked 28th last year.

“We are proud to receive this prestigious ranking and are thrilled with our strategic growth in public finance,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. “The growth that our practice group has experienced over the past several years is allowing us to serve clients across a broader footprint.”

Butler Snow offers a comprehensive and diverse public finance practice ranging from all forms of state and municipal bonds and obligations to the full complement of techniques available to finance or refinance a wide array of projects. The group, which is comprised of nearly 50 attorneys, works collaboratively to find innovative financing solutions to support governmental, health care, housing, non-profit, industrial/economic development, public-private partnerships, exempt facilities, utilities, public and private educational institutions and other developments.

