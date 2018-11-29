Crigler elected President of Mississippi Optometric Association

Dr. Amy Crigler, OD, of Starkville, has been elected the 2018-2019 president of the Mississippi Optometric Association (MOA). As president, she will lead a membership of over 240 optometrists located across the state who are dedicated to promoting the eye health and vision care of all Mississippians.

Dr. Crigler, of Crigler Family Vision Center, has been a member of the MOA for over 35 years and has served in a variety of positions. She has served as chair of the State Legislative Committee, state chairperson of the Vision USA Program and chair of Optometry for Progress. Additionally, she has served as the Mississippi trustee for the Southern Council of Optometrists.

She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Greater Starkville Development Partnership and is a member of Delta Gamma alumnae. At First United Methodist Church she has served as a member of the Administrative Board, the Staff/Parish committee, and the Finance committee.

Dr. Crigler and her husband, Sid, have two children and two grandchildren. She enjoys following Mississippi State University athletics where she serves as a vision consultant.