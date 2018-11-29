Dellenger joins Community Bank

Charlie Dellenger has joined Community Bank’s Biloxi office as Senior Vice President. In his new role, Dellenger will focus on commercial and consumer loans, deposits, mortgages, and investments.

Dellenger, a native of Biloxi, MS, is a graduate of Louisiana State with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

Dellenger recently served as Director of Business Development for Seymour Engineering, PPLC, and has been in banking for twenty-three years. Active in his community, Dellenger serves on the Board of Directors for the Innovation Center.