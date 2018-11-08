Douglas joins Lincoln Road Family Medicine

Amy R. Douglas, CNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Lincoln Road Family Medicine.
With more than two decades of experience in health care, Douglas provides comprehensive care to patients 18 and up.
Douglas received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Southern Mississippi. She received a Master of Science in Nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of South Alabama in Mobile. She also received a Post-Master’s Graduate Certificate as a family nurse practitioner from the University of Massachusetts Boston in Boston, Mass.
Douglas is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and in women’s health by the National Certification Corporation. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Mississippi Association of Nurse Practitioners.
